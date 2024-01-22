Nearly two dozen skiers, snowboarders in Vermont rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. – Nearly two dozen skiers and snowboarders, including juveniles, were rescued from the Vermont backcountry after becoming lost in the wilderness amid frigid temperatures over the weekend, according to local police.

The busy day for rescuers began Saturday afternoon when Killington police said they were notified that between seven and nine skiers and snowboarders had become lost in the backcountry.

According to the Killington Police Department, officers spoke with Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Coordinator Drew Clymer, and through the investigation, it was determined that there were actually a total of 21 lost people, with six of those being juveniles.

Police said Killington Search and Rescue was activated, and a dozen members raced to the scene to begin the search.

And it wasn’t easy.

Police said the search and rescue members hiked, snowshoed and skinned approximately 5 miles in frigid temperatures to help evaluate those who were lost and bring them to safety.

Temperatures in Vermont on Saturday dipped into the teens and single digits with wind chills below zero. There was also occasional light snow reported.

When they were finally brought out of the woods, police said the lost skiers and snowboarders were able to warm up in the Killington Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue truck, as well as inside vehicles of team members.

Rescue teams, however, weren’t able to relax for long as they were then notified of more lost skiers in the backcountry.

Police said an additional call was received that two additional skiers had become lost, and search and rescue members ventured back into the woods to look for them.

They were eventually located and led to safety around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.