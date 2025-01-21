Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard Warning issued for Gulf Coast as fires erupt in California

Top weather news for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025: A dangerous winter storm sweeping across the South has prompted Blizzard Warnings for portions of Texas and Louisiana, new wildfires have erupted in Southern California, and the polar vortex continues to tighten its grip across the U.S.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: January 21, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Blizzard Warning issued in Texas, Louisiana as winter storm sweeps across South

A powerful and dangerous winter storm is sweeping across the South, bringing heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions to Houston and other cities along the Interstate 10 corridor.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana due to snow and strong wind gusts. The FOX Forecast Center says this is the first-ever Blizzard Warning issued for Louisiana.

Track the winter storm here.

This graphic shows active winter weather alerts, including a Blizzard Warning, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

New wildfires erupt in Southern California

At least three new wildfires erupted in Southern California overnight and into Tuesday morning amid another round of dangerous Santa Ana winds, which prompted "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warnings on Monday.

Crews are currently working to contain and extinguish the Lilac Fire, the Pala Fire and the Riverview Fire, and some evacuations have been ordered as the flames spread.

This image shows flames from the Lilac Fire in Southern California.

Polar vortex tightens grip on US as life-threatening temperatures, wind chills continue

A dangerous and potentially life-threatening stretch of cold weather has much of the U.S. on alert as a lobe of the polar vortex invades the nation and sends temperatures tumbling to levels not seen in years.

These temperatures are undoubtedly the coldest of winter so far and, in many cases, the coldest in years. Combined with a brutal wind chill, it will only add to the extreme danger associated with the cold.

This graphic shows cold weather alerts in effect through Wednesday.

