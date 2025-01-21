The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard Warning issued for Gulf Coast as fires erupt in California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Blizzard Warning issued in Texas, Louisiana as winter storm sweeps across South

A powerful and dangerous winter storm is sweeping across the South, bringing heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions to Houston and other cities along the Interstate 10 corridor.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana due to snow and strong wind gusts. The FOX Forecast Center says this is the first-ever Blizzard Warning issued for Louisiana.

New wildfires erupt in Southern California

At least three new wildfires erupted in Southern California overnight and into Tuesday morning amid another round of dangerous Santa Ana winds, which prompted "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warnings on Monday.

Crews are currently working to contain and extinguish the Lilac Fire, the Pala Fire and the Riverview Fire, and some evacuations have been ordered as the flames spread.

Polar vortex tightens grip on US as life-threatening temperatures, wind chills continue

A dangerous and potentially life-threatening stretch of cold weather has much of the U.S. on alert as a lobe of the polar vortex invades the nation and sends temperatures tumbling to levels not seen in years.

These temperatures are undoubtedly the coldest of winter so far and, in many cases, the coldest in years. Combined with a brutal wind chill , it will only add to the extreme danger associated with the cold.

