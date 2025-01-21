Wildfires break out in San Diego County with evacuations underway, buildings threatened

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Three wildfires broke out in quick succession overnight and into early Tuesday in northern San Diego County, California. That comes amid another round of Santa Ana winds, which prompted Extreme Fire Weather Warnings on Monday.

The Lilac Fire ignited in the Bonsall-Escondido area of northern San Diego County and prompted local officials to issue evacuation orders for those south of Pala Mesa and west of Interstate 15. The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. local time. Officials say buildings are being threatened by the flames.

The Lilac Fire is 30 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE.

A few miles north, the Pala Fire broke out an hour after the Lilac Fire. It's burning west of I-15 in Pala Mesa. Evacuation orders have been issued, and buildings are being threatened.

The Pala Fire is also approximately 30 acres.

CAL FIRE reports no containment on either fire.

A third fire broke out in Fallbrook and has been designated as the Riverview Fire. CAL FIRE reports that the forward spread of that fire has been stopped.

Fire officials described it as a vegetation fire that is threatening buildings. It's approximately 1 acre.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This all comes after the National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning for a large portion of Los Angeles and Ventura counties between noon on Monday and Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Take action now to prepare your home and loved ones for another round of EXTREME WIND and FIRE WEATHER," the agency warned on X.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera noted on Monday that "critical (fire weather) extends all the way down into San Diego County, and elevated (fire weather) goes into the high deserts."

Since Jan. 7, more than 14,000 structures have been destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County, leading to the event being labeled as one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history. The Palisades Fire has burned nearly 24,000 acres and is 56% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned over 14,000 acres and is 81% contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.