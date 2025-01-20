Renewed Los Angeles wildfire threat could blow more toxic ash across Southern California

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles wildfires have robbed many Southern California residents not only of their homes but also of the great outdoors, sending toxic ash and unhealthy air to breathe into areas around the fires.

The deadly Palisades and Eaton fires sparked on Jan. 7, quickly exploding to nearly 38,000 acres combined, destroying more than 15,400 homes, businesses and other structures. Thousands of residents remain under evacuation, and the region is once again under Fire Weather Warnings due to the Santa Ana winds this week.

Those who have been able to return home have donned protective gear to clean ash from their homes and attempted to buy air purifiers. Parents want to know if it’s safe to let their children play outside. Residents are staying indoors, wearing masks and waiting for the air to eventually clear.

With the renewed threat of wildfires this week comes air quality concerns. The South Coast AQMD issued windblown smoke and ash advisories through Tuesday as the Santa Ana winds are again increasing the wildfire threat across Southern California. Winds gusting between 35 and 55 mph are forecast, with higher gusts above 80 mph in wind-prone mountain areas.

"Blowing dust may result in AQI levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or worse in portions of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in the South Coast Air Basin, the Coachella Valley, and eastern Riverside County," according to the advisory in place through Tuesday at 10 p.m. PT.

Unlike fine particles measured by air quality instruments, smoke particles may be too large for instruments to detect, meaning they aren’t reflected in the air quality index (AQI). Even though the air quality near the Palisades and Eaton fires is "good" or green, if smoke is visible, residents should take precautions to limit their exposure.

Ash impacts are possible through Tuesday for all areas south and west of burned areas.

The AQMD warns that high winds could spread ash from the Palisades and Eaton burn areas and from the Hurst, Kenneth, Line, Airport and Bridge fire burn scars.

What to do when smoke and ash are visible

Windblown ash from burned structures can contain higher toxicity levels. If windblown ash is visible, residents should stay indoors.

While staying inside, health officials recommend using air purifiers and running the air conditioning with a clean air filter. An air filter with a higher MERV rating can prevent more smoke particles from entering your home.

If you must go outside, wear an N-95 or P-100 mask to provide protection from ash particles.