First-ever Blizzard Warning issued along Gulf Coast as deadly winter storm slams South

HOUSTON – A powerful and deadly winter storm sweeping across the South is dumping heavy snow across Houston and other major metropolitan areas along the Interstate 10 corridor, prompting the first-ever Blizzard Warning along portions of the Gulf Coast.

According to information provided by Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, a major crash involving "several fatalities" was reported east of La Pryor, Texas, along Highway 57 in Zavala County early Tuesday morning.

"First responders on scene indicating slippery roads while responding to accident," Zamora said in a Facebook post. "Medical helicopter could not respond to assist due to weather. Prayers for all involved."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue), rain (green), ice (pink), and mixed precipitation (purple) are falling.

(FOX Weather)



The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, said the winter storm has been producing blizzard conditions across southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana as heavy snow and wind gusts higher than 35 mph impact the region.

The FOX Forecast Center says this is the first-ever Blizzard Warning issued in the state of Louisiana.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The NWS said this historic winter storm moving across the northern Gulf of Mexico will continue to produce bands of snow and high wind gusts through Tuesday morning, creating hazardous conditions for anyone traveling or those exposed outdoors for an extended period of time.

Houston airports closed, residents urged to stay home

Residents were warned for the past several days to prepare for the incoming winter storm, with officials saying first responders, utility and snow removal crews were ready to jump into action when winter weather arrived.

"We’re doing everything we can to prepare for this winter storm," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said. "We will be here to keep you safe and respond to emergencies, but we need your help."

Whitmire urged people to limit time outdoors and stay home if possible as travel conditions were expected to be treacherous.

"We don’t want you to risk your life or jeopardize the safety of our police officers and firefighters if they have to rescue you when you could have stayed home," Whitmire said. "Our first responders must remain focused on critical incidents as conditions worsen."

Houston airports have been closed, classes have been canceled at schools and universities, hospitals have canceled outpatient appointments, and transportation has been shut down as the region gets pummeled by the storm.

"I’m imploring all of my fellow Houstonians to please stay off the roadways," Capt. Reece Hardy of the Houston Police Department said in a video posted to X. "The roadways are going to be completely impassable. Do not roll the dice, stay off the ice."

The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said numerous roads have been closed due to the worsening weather conditions and urged residents to avoid bridges and elevated roadways.

"Please stay off the roads if at all possible," officials said on X. "It will get worse before it gets better."

Department officials also urged residents to exercise extreme caution if walking outdoors on Tuesday due to icy surfaces.

"This is not a normal weather situation for Southeast Texas," officials said. "You may not have proper winter footwear or salt to put on walkways."

Roads and highways in the Houston area are reported to be covered with snow, and the Texas Department of Transportation has warned that travel is not safe.

Houston TranStar is showing numerous crashes in the area, including one involving at least four semi-trucks on Interstate 69 in Fort Bend County. All lanes, including the left and right shoulders, have been impacted.

Power outages are also starting to increase, with FindEnergy.com reporting more than 33,000 utility customers in the dark as a result of the winter storm.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Transmission Emergency in South and Southeast Texas due to loss of transmission from freezing precipitation.

According to the ERCOT dashboard, grid conditions remain operational as of Tuesday morning.

And with power outages starting to climb, concerns are growing for those using generators to power and heat homes.

On Monday, the Houston Fire Department said it received at least 60 calls for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide sickness.

"Please monitor your surroundings," Houston Fire Department Chief Thomas Munoz said Monday. "If you're going to use generators, please, please, please, make sure that you're aware of where you're placing them. Three feet from your house, away from easements so that way carbon monoxide doesn't go into the homes."