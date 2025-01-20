Search
Winter storm live tracker: Snowfall maps, current alerts, weather warnings, ice forecasts and more

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on the historic winter storm expected to blanket the Gulf Coast and South with ice and record snow this week.

By Hayley Vawter
Millions of people from Texas to Florida and the Carolinas are on alert as a historic winter storm gets set to blanket the region with snow and ice that’s expected to significantly impact travel and daily life. 

Historic winter storm to blanket South with snow, ice

A historic winter storm is set to blanket the Gulf Coast and South with ice and record snow through the early part of the workweek.

This storm system is ushered in by subfreezing temperatures in the South, providing the perfect setup for several inches of snow along the Gulf Coast. 

The FOX Forecast Center said snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible for states from Texas to Florida and northward into the Carolinas.

Millions of people in cities like Houston, New Orleans and Charleston are expected to be impacted. 

Here are the latest maps to track the storm.

HOW OFTEN DO CITIES SUCH AS HOUSTON, NEW ORLEANS, JACKSONVILLE AND SAVANNAH SEE SNOWFALL?

Current radar:

Three-hour radar loop.
(FOX Weather)

 

Where are winter weather alerts in effect? 

Current winter weather alerts.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected to fall?

Current snow forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the ice forecast?

Current ice forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected in the Houston area? 

Snow forecast for Houston.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected in the New Orleans area? 

Snow forecast for New Orleans.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected in the Mobile area?

Snow forecast for Mobile, Alabama.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected in the Tallahassee area?  

Snow forecast for Tallahassee, Florida.
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected in the Charleston area? 

Snow forecast for Charleston, South Carolina.
(FOX Weather)

 
