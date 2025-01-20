Search
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Florida storm drain traps 10-foot alligator, triggers urgent rescue operation

Cape Coral firefighters responded to the unusual call Saturday morning after a passerby reported the 10-foot-6-inch gator stuck within the culvert.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Things got interesting in a Florida neighborhood over the weekend after a monstrous alligator became trapped in a storm drain, triggering a frightening rescue operation.

Cape Coral firefighters responded to the unusual call Saturday morning after a passerby reported the 10-foot-6-inch gator stuck within the culvert.

Talk about a Saturday morning surprise!

Talk about a Saturday morning surprise!

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

Working with a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper, firefighters used the winch on their brush truck to lift the heavy storm drain lid. 

Lifting that storm drain lid was no easy feat.

Lifting that storm drain lid was no easy feat.

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

With careful coordination, they assisted the trapper in safely removing the large reptile from the drain and securing it on the truck.

Firefighters and a trapper coordinated the safe removal.

Firefighters and a trapper coordinated the safe removal.

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

"Given the alligator's significant size, it was determined that it would be relocated to a specialized gator farm," firefighters said in a Facebook post along with photos of the rescue mission.

Off to an alligator farm it goes.

Off to an alligator farm it goes.

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

Authorities added that the animal will live out its life in a suitable environment there and may even contribute to a breeding program.

    Image 1 of 5

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

    Image 2 of 5

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

    Image 3 of 5

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

    Image 4 of 5

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

    Image 5 of 5

(Cape Coral Fire Department)

"As a firefighter, you are never going to know what you are going to encounter, but we are honored to help our Cape Coral community in any way we can," the fire department said. 

