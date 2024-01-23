Watch: Alligator survives in frozen pond by breathing through ice

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. – Video shot on Sunday in the coastal North Carolina town of Ocean Isle Beach shows an alligator suspended under a layer of ice, with only its nostrils breaking the surface.

Temperatures dipped below freezing starting on Saturday night. While temperatures reached the low 40s by mid-afternoon, they once again plummeted into freezing territory that night, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold, winter temperatures froze waterways in The Swamp Park, a recreational area that is also home to animals, such as the alligator.

Video of the alligator shows the reptile being completely still while underwater. The dark, murky water obscures much of the alligator’s body, revealing only its head near the surface.

A closer look reveals that the snout of the animal is barely peeking through the ice, but it’s enough to provide the alligator with oxygen as it remains underwater.

HOW BRUMATION HELPS SNAKES SURVIVE WINTER

The alligator was in a state of brumation, according to George Howard, general manager of The Swamp Park.

Brumation is a state of dormancy that alligators and other cold-blooded reptiles experience when temperatures drop. The National Park Service said alligators go through brumation when the temperatures drop below 55 degrees.

They noted that brumation may seem similar to hibernation but involves more activity. Brumating animals may wake up repeatedly to drink water and bask in the Sun when it is out, whereas hibernation involves animals remaining in a deep sleep.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

On Monday, the alligators at The Swamp Park were beginning to "thaw" out, park officials noted on their Facebook page.

For the rest of the week, the NWS expects highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to high 50s for Ocean Isle Beach.