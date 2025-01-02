The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions across US prepare for major winter storm, dangerous cold

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, hazardous ice from Plains to mid-Atlantic

A potent winter storm is expected to bring a significant swath of winter weather across the central and eastern U.S. this weekend and into early next week, and significant impacts on travel are possible.

Forecasters say confidence in the storm is increasing, but there is still some uncertainty in its timing and track as it moves east. As of Thursday, the heaviest snow is likely for the central Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley, while a significant ice storm is possible in the mid-South from Kansas to the Tennessee Valley.

Eastern US to be blasted by rounds of dangerous arctic air

The new year is getting off to a dangerously cold start as millions of Americans across the eastern half of the U.S. prepare to be blasted by rounds of frigid arctic air that are expected to send temperatures tumbling as far south as Florida and Texas .

By this weekend, more than 225 million Americans will experience below-average temperatures, but it only gets worse from there. The FOX Forecast Center said the coldest air of the season, accompanied by a dangerous wind chill, is expected next week, with below-freezing temperatures expected as far as the Gulf Coast.

‘Severe’ geomagnetic storm brings Northern Lights to Alaska

People in Alaska rang in the new year with fireworks under the Northern Lights. Skywatchers were disappointed Monday night when the aurora did not show after NASA satellites detected recent solar flare activity.

But Mother Nature had even better timing as viewing conditions were much more favorable on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day in the 49th state.

Solar storms are rated by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) on a five-level scale , with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions. Level 4 out of 5, or "severe," geomagnetic storm conditions were observed Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: Coast Guard rescues 2 men south of Puerto Rico after boat runs out of fuel, capsizes

Two men were rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico last weekend after the U.S. Coast Guard said their boat ran out of fuel and capsized.

Officials said they responded to a call from a good Samaritan and distress calls from the two men who ran out of fuel. When the men were located, the Coast Guard said the boat capsized after taking on water from a wave in 6-8 foot seas and winds between 28 and 35 mph.

The men were successfully rescued and were not injured, according to the Coast Guard.

