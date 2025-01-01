Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Over 1,000 pounds of space debris crash in south Kenya village

Fragments of space debris fell within a village in Makueni County, Kenya. The object was determined to be a separation ring from a rocket, weighing over 1,000 pounds and eight feet in diameter.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
FILE – The following graphics are computer generated images of objects in low-Earth orbit that are currently being tracked. The orbital debris dots are scaled according to the image size of the graphic to optimize their visibility and are not scaled to Earth. (Courtesy: NASA ODPO) 02:04

FILE – Watch simulation of space debris orbiting the Earth

FILE – The following graphics are computer generated images of objects in low-Earth orbit that are currently being tracked. The orbital debris dots are scaled according to the image size of the graphic to optimize their visibility and are not scaled to Earth. (Courtesy: NASA ODPO)

MAKUENI COUNTY, Kenya – Investigations are ongoing as southern Kenya experienced falling debris from the sky around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Fragments of space debris fell within a village in Makueni County, Kenya. The object was determined to be a separation ring from a rocket, weighing over 1,000 pounds and eight feet in diameter.

FILE – This graphic is a computer-generated image of objects in low-Earth orbit that are being tracked by NASA. The orbital debris dots are scaled according to the image size of the graphic to optimize their visibility and are not scaled to Earth.

FILE – This graphic is a computer-generated image of objects in low-Earth orbit that are being tracked by NASA. The orbital debris dots are scaled according to the image size of the graphic to optimize their visibility and are not scaled to Earth.

(NASA ODPO / NASA)

A separation ring is a part of a spacecraft. According to NASA, "Rockets typically come in stages, each optimized for different parts of the launch. When each stage has finished its part, it drops away, allowing the smaller remainder to continue on its journey."

On Tuesday morning, Kenya Space Agency officials, alongside a multi-agency team were able to secure the area and recover the debris promptly.

DON'T MISS THESE CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2025

"We want to assure the public that the object poses no immediate threat to safety," the Kenya Space Agency said in an official statement issued Wednesday. "Our experts will analyze the object, use existing frameworks to identify the owner, and keep the public informed of the next steps and outcomes."

According to the Kenya Space Agency, this is an isolated case and will continue to be investigated in a timely manner under international space law.

Tags
Loading...