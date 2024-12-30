Feet of snow forecast in Great Lakes region as 2025 begins

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Parts of the Great Lakes region could see feet of snow to start 2025.

Many cities along lakes Erie and Ontario are under a Winter Storm Watch starting Wednesday through the end of the week.

Winter storm watch in place for parts of Great Lakes

Much of western and northern New York could see anywhere from 3 inches to 3 feet of snow, as arctic air begins to make its way in from Canada.

By Thursday, the snow will move into Watertown, New York, and surrounding areas. Communities such as Montague, New York, will likely see 2-3 feet of snow.

The snow is expected to impact lake communities in Ohio and Michigan through Sunday, as well.

Lake-effect snow to impact communities from Ohio to New York.

The Great Lakes are no stranger to lake-effect snow. Since the end of November, Erie, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo, New York, have received several feet of snow. Communities between Syracuse and Watertown in New York have also reported several feet of snow.

The band of lake-effect snow to hit the region in mid-December led to travel bans across much of New York as feet of snow covered roadways and limited visibility.

This will be the fourth round of lake-effect snow to hit the region since November, and the first of the new year.