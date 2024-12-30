Rush of arctic air to invade US during first weeks of 2025

Winter's grip will return to half of the U.S. this week as a rush of arctic air descends, plunging temperatures from well above average to nearly 30 degrees below average for some.

Two areas of high pressure are responsible for this pattern change, driving the bitter cold south from Canada and into the eastern half of the U.S. This setup will sink temperatures nearly everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains and increase snow chances in the Northeast and Great Lakes.

Cold stretch set up.

"We're talking about a big, big cool down, to say the least, especially for places up and down the East Coast as we head into really the first few weeks of January," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

After the ball drops for the new year, 2025's arctic outbreak begins Wednesday and the cold will be here to stay by the first weekend of January.

The biggest changes will be in the northern Plains and eastern U.S., where high temperatures by mid-week will be between 20-30 degrees below what they were Monday.

Temperature forecast for Sunday.

North Florida could see temperatures around freezing with overnight lows for Jacksonville and Tallahassee hovering around 30 degrees.

For the north, this change in weather pattern brings the first ingredient needed for snow. Any low-pressure system that develops and taps into this cold air is likely to produce snow.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo is tracking yet another prolonged lake-effect snow event beginning Wednesday, possibly through this weekend.

