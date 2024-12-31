Watch: Coast Guard rescues 2 men south of Puerto Rico after boat runs out of fuel, capsizes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Two men were rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico over the weekend after the U.S. Coast Guard said their boat ran out of fuel and capsized.

Officials said Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received an unregistered digital selective calling alert around 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a phone call from a good Samaritan reporting a vessel in distress about 5 miles south of Desecheo Island.

A distress call was then received a few hours later from the two men, who reported that they had activated the digital selective calling alert earlier.

An Air Station Borinquen Coast Guard Auxiliary crew located the two men and their 24-foot fishing vessel. Around 5 p.m., a helicopter arrived on the scene and found the two men wearing life jackets.

Coast Guard officials said that about five minutes later, the vessel capsized after taking on water from a wave in 6-8-foot seas and winds between 28-35 mph.

Both men, who were uninjured, were hoisted from the rough water and brought to Air Station Borinquen.

"Our crews worked together to conduct the rescue safely and efficiently with the best possible outcome," said Lt. David Tirado Tolosa, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 aircraft commander. "Emergencies at sea can happen at any given moment.

The Coast Guard recommends all mariners wear life jackets and carry a marine-grade radio for safety in case of an emergency while out at sea.