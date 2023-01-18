The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Impactful winter storm continues trek across northern tier of US
Start your day with the latest weather news – While the Midwest and Great Lakes get snow from the storm Thursday, forecasters are monitoring a potential winter storm brewing for the Northeast.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Winter storm dumps snow on Plains, Midwest as it moves east
A winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in Denver on Wednesday before heading into the Plains and Midwest continues to march across the northern tier of the country Thursday. Snow is expected across parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes throughout the day. While that region gets snow, most of the Northeast will get some decent rain on the warmer side of the storm, though the precipitation is expected to fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in portions of the interior Northeast and New England.
(FOX Weather)
Storm brewing for weekend could bring heavy snow to Northeast, rain to South
The Northeast has been largely snow-free this winter. That could change this weekend as a storm moves quickly out of the Southwest toward the region. It’ll likely bring decent rain to the South while dumping heavy snow on interior parts of the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)
