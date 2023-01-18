The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Impactful winter storm continues trek across northern tier of US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storm dumps snow on Plains, Midwest as it moves east

A winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in Denver on Wednesday before heading into the Plains and Midwest continues to march across the northern tier of the country Thursday. Snow is expected across parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes throughout the day. While that region gets snow, most of the Northeast will get some decent rain on the warmer side of the storm, though the precipitation is expected to fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in portions of the interior Northeast and New England.

Snowfall forecast through Friday morning.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Storm brewing for weekend could bring heavy snow to Northeast, rain to South

The Northeast has been largely snow-free this winter. That could change this weekend as a storm moves quickly out of the Southwest toward the region. It’ll likely bring decent rain to the South while dumping heavy snow on interior parts of the Northeast.

The snow potential for the Northeast this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



