Extreme Weather
Images show how a winter storm is walloping the Plains, Midwest

Snow has already led to school cancellations and road closures in Denver. From there, the storm is spreading into Plains and Midwest.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Presley Fowler, Colorado Department of Transportation Communications Manager, discusses how crews are working around the clock to keep highways and roads clear during this winter storm.

Crews on 'snow shift' in Colorado working to clear roads during winter storm

Presley Fowler, Colorado Department of Transportation Communications Manager, discusses how crews are working around the clock to keep highways and roads clear during this winter storm. 

From Colorado to Michigan, people in a number of states are currently under watches and warnings as a winter storm sweeps through the Plains and Midwest.

Here's a look at how the storm has played out.

Colorado

Snow began to fall in Colorado on Tuesday night. In the image below, the inclement weather led to an accident on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon in central Colorado. 

An accident on I-70 West in Glenwood Canyon on January 17, 2023.

An accident on I-70 West in Glenwood Canyon on January 17, 2023.

(Colorado Department of Transportation / FOX Weather)

One of the crash-involved semis was carrying approximately 7,000 gallons of gasoline, which had to be transferred to a second tanker brought to the scene.

Farther south in Durango, snow led to road closures for the safety of drivers.

Snowfall has already led to road closures throughout Colorado.

Snowfall has already led to road closures throughout Colorado.

(Colorado Department of Transportation / FOX Weather)

Heavy snow has led to school cancelations and road closures in the Denver area, as well. Several inches of snow are expected in the Centennial State's capital city by Wednesday night.

Homes and vehicles in the Denver suburb of Lochbuie were covered in snow on Wednesday. (Courtesy: @deniseebarber / Twitter)

Snow blankets neighborhood in Colorado

Homes and vehicles in the Denver suburb of Lochbuie were covered in snow on Wednesday. (Courtesy: @deniseebarber / Twitter)

Northeast of Denver, the snowfall created a winter wonderland. 

Located in the northeast corner of Colorado, Weld County experienced snowfall on Wednesday. (Courtesy: @j3nf1nch / Twitter)

Heavy snow weighs down tree branches in Colorado

Located in the northeast corner of Colorado, Weld County experienced snowfall on Wednesday. (Courtesy: @j3nf1nch / Twitter)

Nebraska

The winter storm began making its way to Nebraska on Wednesday morning when snowplows were out on the roads to clear the way for drivers.

Dashcam view of morning snowfall in Nebraska on January 18, 2023.

Dashcam view of morning snowfall in Nebraska on January 18, 2023.

(Nebraska Department of Transportation / FOX Weather)

The storm will continue moving through the Plains and then the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday.

