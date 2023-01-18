Images show how a winter storm is walloping the Plains, Midwest

From Colorado to Michigan, people in a number of states are currently under watches and warnings as a winter storm sweeps through the Plains and Midwest.

Here's a look at how the storm has played out.

Colorado

Snow began to fall in Colorado on Tuesday night. In the image below, the inclement weather led to an accident on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon in central Colorado.

One of the crash-involved semis was carrying approximately 7,000 gallons of gasoline, which had to be transferred to a second tanker brought to the scene.

Farther south in Durango, snow led to road closures for the safety of drivers.

Heavy snow has led to school cancelations and road closures in the Denver area, as well. Several inches of snow are expected in the Centennial State's capital city by Wednesday night.

Northeast of Denver, the snowfall created a winter wonderland.

Nebraska

The winter storm began making its way to Nebraska on Wednesday morning when snowplows were out on the roads to clear the way for drivers.

The storm will continue moving through the Plains and then the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday.