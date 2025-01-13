The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California wildfire threat becomes 'particularly dangerous'

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California wildfire death toll rises to 24 as preparations begin for return of critical fire weather

The death toll associated with destructive wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres in the Los Angeles area continues to rise as forecasters issue a dire "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning in Southern California.

As of Sunday evening, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner reported at least 24 deaths as a result of the fires, including 16 deaths in the Eaton Fire and eight in the Palisades Fire.

Both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom said crews had been propositioned across the region in advance of the return of critical fire weather and dangerous Santa Ana winds.

Southern California braces for return of dangerous Santa Ana winds

A critical wildfire threat has returned to Southern California as strong Santa Ana winds are forecast to intensify Monday night, which is expected to further endanger communities that have already been devastated by destructive and deadly wildfires across the region.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the long-duration, multi-round fire weather event will last through the middle of this week, with the worst of the winds expected from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Lake-effect snow machine returns to Great Lakes

A cold front sweeping across the Northeast and New England on Monday could trigger brief snow squalls during the midday and afternoon hours, which could bring periods of low visibility and gusty winds.

However, attention will then shift to the Great Lakes region, where some communities are expected to be bombarded by rounds of heavy, lake-effect snow through midweek.

Some communities along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario could pick up a foot of snow or more.

Watch: Eerie ‘firenado’ spins up amid California's destructive Palisades wildfire

An eerie fire whirl was spotted spinning amid the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Sometimes referred to as "firenados," fire whirls are spinning columns of hot air and gases rising up from a fire, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. When the air and gases rise, they also carry up smoke, debris and even fire, as seen in the vortex of fire in the video.

