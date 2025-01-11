Watch: California wildfire spreads to new neighborhood, destroying property and burning hillsides

Shifting winds have caused the Palisades Fire in Southern California to spread eastward, threatening homes in the neighborhood of Mandeville Canyon.

Video shot on Saturday by FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray showed at least one home and hillsides ablaze, with thick gray smoke billowing up to the sky.

"It is very, very scary and dangerous here up in these hills and these sides," Ray says as he reports from Mandeville Canyon.

Firefighting aircraft dropped red retardant and water onto the infernos, as ground crews tackled the blaze from the hillside.

Additionally, soldiers with the National Guard are onsite to assist local law enforcement.

After powerful Santa Ana winds caused the Palisades Fire to grow westward this week, a lull in the winds late on Friday night gave way to an ocean breeze that has helped the fire spread eastward near towns such as Brentwood.

The Santa Ana winds are expected to return late in the weekend, which may cause other wildfires currently raging in Southern California – the Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst Fires – to grow, as well.