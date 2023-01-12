The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Trails of destruction revealed after deadly severe weather outbreak

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Catastrophic damage seen after deadly severe weather outbreak charges across South

Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least seven deaths on Thursday.

Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak.

These dangerous storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rare Tornado Emergency for parts of Alabama after forecasters said a large and destructive tornado was located in Autauga County, outside the capital city of Montgomery.

The local sheriff's department confirmed at least six deaths, and officials said dozens of homes were either damaged or destroyed during the violent twister.

Severe thunderstorms moved into Georgia during the late afternoon and were blamed for an additional death there.

In Butts County, Georgia, about an hour south of Atlanta, a 5-year-old child was killed during the severe weather Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on the vehicle in which he was riding, county officials confirmed.

Farther north, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services crews said they spent the afternoon surveying damage, and several roadways were closed in the Atlanta metro area due to fallen trees.

During the height of the severe weather outbreak, around 200,000 customers from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast were without power , and a ground stop was issued at the country's busiest airport in Atlanta.

Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend

California caught a break on Thursday from the onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have greatly helped the ongoing drought situation but have battered the state with heavy rain, high winds, flooding and mudslides.

But another barrage of atmospheric rivers will slam into the West Coast starting Friday, with the series of storms continuing into early next week.

There will be a renewed flood threat in California on Saturday as the strongest storm in the barrage sends tropical moisture toward the Golden State. But while Saturday's storm will be more powerful than the one hitting the state Friday, it will be quick-hitting with impacts gradually subsiding on Sunday.

