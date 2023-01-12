Search

Striking images show destruction caused by severe weather in the South

Tornado Watches and Warnings were issued on Thursday across Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.

By Angeli Gabriel
Todd Baron, NWS Huntsville Meteorologist, says they are seeing damage from tornado-warned storms that moved through parts of the state Thursday morning. 

Several suspected tornadoes in the South caused damage on Thursday, such as a toppled-over building, shredded trees and blown-out walls of a structure.

Severe thunderstorms are sweeping through the region, as dozens of Tornado Warnings were issued across Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. FOX Weather is compiling several photos and videos from witnesses and storm chasers documenting the damage as the storms continue to sweep across the South:

Storm scenes from Alabama

Tornado has been spotted in Autaga County, Alabama near Interstate 65. (Credit: @BamaBoxWX/Twitter)   

In the nearby town of Decatur, a small lighthouse was pushed off of its foundation and toppled over onto the concrete. 

Possible tornado damage in Decatur, Alabama

Possible tornado damage is seen in the city of Decatur, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Decatur also saw a semi-truck pushed over during the storm. In the video below, the truck is being set back upright on Highway 20.

Storms swept through the South on Thursday, with wind gusts strong enough to push this semi-truck over in Decatur, Alabama. (Courtesy: Decatur Police Department Alabama / Facebook)

Also along Highway 20, power and telephone lines were knocked down.

Damage along Hwy 20 in Decatur, Alabama on January 12, 2023.

This photo taken near Moulton, Alabama shows a possible tornado swirling through the town. 

View of a possible tornado near Moulton, Alabama on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: @dopplerneal/Twitter)

Mississippi storm damage

In northeast Mississippi, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency recorded the following video of storm damage from a possible tornado:

Debris was scattered across a field in Monroe County in northeast Mississippi. (Courtesy: @MSEMA / Twitter) 00:34

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Mississippi

Debris was scattered across a field in Monroe County in northeast Mississippi. (Courtesy: @MSEMA / Twitter)

Kentucky storm damage 

Further up north in Richmond, Kentucky, trees snapped and fell over onto yards and streets. Some trees fell onto power lines. 

Storm damage at Union City Road in Richmond, Kentucky on January 12, 2023.

This Richmond home had large chunks of its roof blown off, exposing the inside of the home to the elements.

Storm damage at Union City Road in Richmond, Kentucky on January 12, 2023.

