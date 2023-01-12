Striking images show destruction caused by severe weather in the South

Several suspected tornadoes in the South caused damage on Thursday, such as a toppled-over building, shredded trees and blown-out walls of a structure.

Severe thunderstorms are sweeping through the region, as dozens of Tornado Warnings were issued across Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. FOX Weather is compiling several photos and videos from witnesses and storm chasers documenting the damage as the storms continue to sweep across the South:

Storm scenes from Alabama

In the nearby town of Decatur, a small lighthouse was pushed off of its foundation and toppled over onto the concrete.

Decatur also saw a semi-truck pushed over during the storm. In the video below, the truck is being set back upright on Highway 20.

Also along Highway 20, power and telephone lines were knocked down.

This photo taken near Moulton, Alabama shows a possible tornado swirling through the town.

Mississippi storm damage

In northeast Mississippi, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency recorded the following video of storm damage from a possible tornado:

Kentucky storm damage

Further up north in Richmond, Kentucky, trees snapped and fell over onto yards and streets. Some trees fell onto power lines.

This Richmond home had large chunks of its roof blown off, exposing the inside of the home to the elements.