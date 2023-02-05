The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Massive 7.8 earthquake shakes Turkey, Syria early Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Catastrophic 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning, causing widespread damage and killing more than 1,000 people.

The quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time (8:17 p.m. EST Sunday) and was followed 11 minutes later by another strong 6.7-magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Some 9 hours later, a powerful 7.5-magnitude aftershock was reported at 1:24 p.m. local time (5:24 a.m. EST Monday) – just one of the over two dozen aftershocks that followed the initial quake.

Officials said the death toll had topped 1,300 people and was expected to rise as hundreds remained trapped under rubble, according to the Associated Press.

Midweek southern soaker

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking another midweek storm that will bring the risk of flooding and severe weather to areas hit hard by a deadly and crippling ice storm last week.

Flooding is likely to occur Tuesday night and into Wednesday in parts of East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday across southeastern Texas, including the Houston metro area.

Things to know:

The most dangerous beaches in America

Beachgoers, beware! Online publication Travel Lens checked out some data on surf zone fatalities, shark attacks and hurricane strikes to come up with a list of the top 10 deadliest beaches in America.

A majority of those on the list are found along the East Coast, while seven of the 10 are found in Florida.

