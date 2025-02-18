The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Significant winter storm to dump snow from Plains to East Coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly winter storm to blast millions from Plains to North Carolina with heavy snow

Another major and deadly winter storm is unfolding across major cities in the Plains and Midwest before heavy snow charges eastward into areas suffering from recent flooding in Kentucky and Tennessee . The storm will conclude with a blow to parts of the East Coast later this week.

Snow has developed and is expected to continue across the central Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley through Tuesday. The FOX Forecast Center said that a strong high-pressure system to the north means there is enough cold air in place to allow for significant snow accumulations as the system continues to strengthen over the central U.S.

Winter weather alerts stretch across the U.S., including a slew of Winter Storm Warnings from Kansas and Oklahoma through the state of Kentucky and into Virginia and North Carolina in the mid-Atlantic.

Delta flight from Minnesota crash lands upside down in Toronto

At least three passengers were critically injured Monday when a Delta Air Lines plane crash-landed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada . Photos and videos from the airport showed the aircraft belly-up on the runway, with emergency vehicles surrounding it.

While it is not yet clear if weather played a role in the crash, the incident happened as extreme cold and wintry conditions unfolded across the northern tier of the U.S. and in Canada. Winds were gusting to about 40 mph at the time of the crash.

Death toll rises in Kentucky flood disaster as waterlogged Tennessee Valley braces for winter storm

The death toll in the wake of catastrophic and historic flooding in Kentucky continues to rise as search and rescue operations continue across the Tennessee Valley.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 12 people are now confirmed dead, and he's asking residents of the commonwealth to pray for the victims and their families. Officials across the region are now in a race against time to clear roads and highways of debris left behind after the flooding because winter weather is approaching.

Watch: Rare oafish surprises beachgoers after washing ashore in Mexico

A rare deep-sea fish was recently found on a beach in Mexico .

Video from Feb. 9 showed the long, silvery fish washing onto the shores of Playa El Quemado, a beach in Baja California Sur. According to the Florida Museum , oarfish are typically found in ocean depths between 650 feet and more than 3,200 feet.

