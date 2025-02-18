Nebraska State Patrol trooper hit, killed by snowplow while responding to crash

OMAHA, Neb. - A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was killed after he was hit by a snowplow while responding to a crash.

Trooper Kyle McAcy was responding with other troopers to a crash Monday on Interstate 80 between Ashland and Greenwood when the incident occurred, the patrol said.

It happened as a winter storm began to track from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic states, bringing a swath of plowable snow and dangerous ice to more than 15 states.

Officials said McAcy was outside his patrol unit when he was hit by the snowplow. Troopers immediately rushed to his aid, but McAcy died at the scene.

"Our NSP family is devastated today," Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement. "Kyle was a dedicated trooper, devoted public servant, and most importantly a good friend to many in Omaha and beyond. His loss is being felt by countless people. Please keep his family, friends colleagues, and community in your hearts as they deal with this unimaginable loss."

McAcy, 31, was a 10-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol, officials said.