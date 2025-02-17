Search
Watch: Lava meets snow as skiers take on Mount Etna's fiery slopes

Dario Teri of Etna Summit Craters captured the unique footage last Tuesday in Catania, noting that Etna is one of the few volcanoes where skiing is possible "near a lava field."

SICILY, Italy – Talk about fire and ice – Italian style.

Dramatic video captured professional skiers carving down the snowy slopes of Mount Etna on the eastern coast of Sicily at night, as molten lava flowed from the volcano's crater.

WATCH: HIKERS WALK IN SNOW AS ITALY’S MOUNT ETNA ERUPTS IN BACKGROUND

(Dario Teri via Storyful)

Dario Teri of Etna Summit Craters captured the unique footage last Tuesday in Catania, noting that Etna is one of the few volcanoes where skiing is possible "near a lava field." 

The skiers adhered to strict safety protocols throughout their daring adventure, Teri added.

The video reveals breathtaking scenes of smoke billowing into the night sky as fiery lava meets the snow and vegetation below. The volcanic activity has been connected to recent earthquakes in the surrounding area.

(Dario Teri via Storyful)

Despite the spectacle, local media reports that Italy's Civil Protection Agency has urged sightseers to stay away from the lava flow zone due to safety concerns.

