Watch: Hikers walk in snow as Italy’s Mount Etna erupts in background

In a stunning display of fire and ice, a new video shot on Friday shows hikers walking in the snow-covered ground surrounding an erupting Mount Etna in southern Italy.

Lava can be seen pouring out of the volcano on the wintry February day, while lava that had cooled into rock can be heard crumbling like glass as it rolls down the mountain.

Parts of the video highlight plumes of smoke rising into the air, as the hot lava makes contact with snow and vegetation.

Volcanic activity of Mt. Etna was also linked to earthquakes in the vicinity.

Local reports said that several earthquakes with magnitudes up to 3.7 were detected, likely caused by the movement of magma within the volcano.