The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Super soaker of a weekend for some
Start your day with the latest weather news – While all eyes are focused on Arizona for the Super Bowl this weekend, the Southeast and mid-Atlantic will be getting soaked with heavy rain and mountain snow.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
A super forecast for Arizona
I hear there’s this big football game this weekend in Arizona. Something about the Chiefs and Eagles playing in the Super Bowl. I jest, of course. Super Bowl LVII happens at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, and the weather looks like it’ll be perfect. It hasn’t always been that way for NFL championships set in the West.
If you’re traveling to Arizona, there will be a few places where you might run into delays or even cancellations at the airport. The FOX Forecast Center will be tracking the coast-to-coast forecast all weekend.
You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
- What’s the average Super Bowl weather in Glendale, Arizona?
- How State Farm Stadium is preparing for Super Bowl LVII
- How Super Bowl LVII puts a spin on the classic grass field
Wet weekend on tap for Southeast, mid-Atlantic
It’ll be a good weekend to stay inside and watch some football for millions of Americans in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. A storm system will bring several inches of rain across Georgia and the Carolinas starting Friday. That precipitation spreads north through the weekend, with the higher elevations of the Appalachian Mountains getting several inches of snow.
(FOX Weather)
Double trouble possible next week
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a pair of storm systems that could create very active weather across a large part of the U.S. Details are still coming into focus, but impactful snow is possible on the northern, cold side of these systems, while severe weather and flooding are possible on the southern, warm side.
