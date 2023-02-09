The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Super soaker of a weekend for some

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

A super forecast for Arizona

I hear there’s this big football game this weekend in Arizona. Something about the Chiefs and Eagles playing in the Super Bowl. I jest, of course. Super Bowl LVII happens at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, and the weather looks like it’ll be perfect. It hasn’t always been that way for NFL championships set in the West.

If you’re traveling to Arizona, there will be a few places where you might run into delays or even cancellations at the airport. The FOX Forecast Center will be tracking the coast-to-coast forecast all weekend.

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Things to know

Wet weekend on tap for Southeast, mid-Atlantic

It’ll be a good weekend to stay inside and watch some football for millions of Americans in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. A storm system will bring several inches of rain across Georgia and the Carolinas starting Friday. That precipitation spreads north through the weekend, with the higher elevations of the Appalachian Mountains getting several inches of snow.

Double trouble possible next week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a pair of storm systems that could create very active weather across a large part of the U.S. Details are still coming into focus, but impactful snow is possible on the northern, cold side of these systems, while severe weather and flooding are possible on the southern, warm side.

Bonus reads

