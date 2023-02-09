Weekend coastal storm to impact millions along East Coast with heavy rain, snow

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an area of low pressure forecast to develop this weekend over parts of the East Coast, bringing a round of snow and rain to the region.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Heavy rain is likely near the Southeast coast, with upward of 5 inches possible across parts of the Carolinas and Georgia between Friday and Sunday.

"We're going to slowly start to see the precipitation increase," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. "For those of you right along the I-95 corridor, for places like Virginia, as well as even our nation's capital (and) Baltimore, could end up seeing some rain by Sunday."

The forecast confidence for snow is increasing, and it appears the greatest chance of accumulating snowfall will be centered over the central and southern Appalachians from West Virginia to the North Georgia mountains. Some travel impacts can be expected in those areas on Sunday and Sunday night.

SNOW 101: THE BASICS OF SNOW

"For those of you that want to go skiing, this is definitely going to be a welcome sight to see a few snowflakes," Frazer said.