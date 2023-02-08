Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona

It’s finally here. Millions of people across the U.S. will turn on their televisions to catch Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this coming Sunday. For those lucky enough to score tickets to watch the big game in person, they'll need to get there first.

People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl, and officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) said they expect about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport Monday – the day after the big game. That's an increase of about 60,000 people from an average day, according to a report from FOX 10 Phoenix.

Not only will people be traveling for the Super Bowl, but hundreds of thousands will flock to Scottsdale, Arizona, for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Before the pandemic, the golf tournament had nearly 720,000 fans in attendance.

Forecast for Scottsdale, Arizona.

(FOX Weather)



For those who don't live close enough to State Farm Stadium or TPC Scottsdale to drive, chances are they're catching a flight.

Flyers, depending on where they live, may need to prepare for the possibility of a flight delay or, even worse, a cancelation.

"To minimize your risk of flight delays, fly as early in the morning as you can, as early as 6 or 7 a.m., or fly the day before the game if that's an option," said Dan Slagen, the CMO of Tomorrow.io.

Slagen said the same can be said about flying home, too.

FOX Weather has a look at the forecast leading up to Super Bowl Sunday and potential issues in the sky.

Airports with current delays, cancelations

The current FlightAware.com Misery Map.

(FOX Weather)



Flightaware.com takes a look at some of the major airports across the country, including Phoenix, to see where the biggest issues are when it comes to flight delays or cancelations.

So far on Thursday, things are looking OK at many of the major airports across the country, but delays are popping up.

Delays and cancelations have also been reported in Phoenix and Philadelphia. It's been snowing in Kansas City, and officials there said the airport needed to be temporarily closed, so crews could remove snow from the runway.

Passengers are advised to call ahead to make sure their flight is still scheduled and on time before heading to the airport.

Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Open travel: Thursday

A look at the national forecast on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



For those headed to Arizona on Thursday, there could be some significant issues at some airports in the eastern half of the country. This is because of the triple threats of severe weather, heavy snow and strong winds that are expected to impact many areas.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in places like Tallahassee, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama, on Thursday. Severe weather could also impact flights in the Ohio Valley. Snow could also impact flights in the Upper Midwest on Thursday with some rain and snow showers in the Northeast that could also lead to delays.

The weather is looking much quieter in the western half of the U.S.

Super Bowl LVII travel: Friday

A look at the national forecast on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Headed to the Grand Canyon State on Friday? Things are looking good weather-wise in most parts of the country, but there will be some trouble spots.

Rain is expected from the Southeast to the mid-Atlantic. That’s not good news for the world’s busiest airport – Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

It will be cold in the Midwest and Plains, but the FOX Forecast Center isn't expecting any major weather events from Chicago to Kansas City. As always, passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Besides some rain and snow in the Northwest, conditions are looking good for Super Bowl LVII travel on Friday.

Super Bowl LVII travel: Saturday

A look at the national forecast on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



For those bound for Arizona on Saturday, they could run into some issues at the airport, depending on their departure location.

More rain is expected along the Gulf Coast into the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic. So, those heading to ATL or Orlando International Airport (MCO) could face delays or cancelations.

Sunshine is expected from Chicago to Kansas City and into Dallas, and Phoenix itself is looking good with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Super Bowl LVII travel: Sunday

A look at the national forecast on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



If you decided to head to Arizona to catch Super Bowl LVII on Sunday – the day of the big game – a morning flight would be best to give you time to get out of the airport and to the stadium.

The good news is that most of the country is looking OK when it comes to the weather. But, the mid-Atlantic will again see rain and snow showers, which could lead to some issues at the airport.

So if you're headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), you'll want to keep an eye on the weather and the status of your flight.

The weather in Glendale is looking good for the game, with a high temperature in the low-70s, but wind could be a problem for people outside the stadium.

"For those that wear contacts, you might want to have sunglasses to protect your eyes," Slagen said. "Additionally, for those that become chilly during windy conditions, you might want to make sure you have long sleeve clothing with you."

Super Bowl LVII travel: Monday

A look at the national forecast on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



After the big game, tens of thousands of people will be at PHX to head back home. Along with your clothes and souvenirs, you'll want to pack your patience. The airport will likely be a madhouse, so give yourself plenty of time to not only check out of your hotel but drive to the airport, get through security and make it to your gate.

The good news? Except for some snow and rain in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, the weather is looking nice.

Dallas can expect to see some rain which could lead to some delays, but the FOX Forecast Center isn't expecting a blockbuster storm like the region saw last week when a crippling ice storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers.

Snow and rain are also expected across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Monday.