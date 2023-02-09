Double trouble: Multiple storm systems could traverse the US next week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of two storm systems that could move across the country next week, bringing snow, heavy rain, flooding and severe weather to the central and southern U.S.

There is still plenty of time to iron out the details, but FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze said the ingredients are there for storms to produce heavy rain and flooding on the warmer side of the systems as well as heavy snow on the colder side to the north.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"We’ve been talking about the temperature warm-up in the middle of the month," she said. "So, that heat is going to be available. Considerable temperature difference for the middle part of the country."

Freeze said temperatures west of the Mississippi River could generally be average or colder than average, with above average temperatures east of the Mississippi River.

"It sets up potentially and really sets the stage here to trigger rain on the south side, you know, and potentially some decent snow on the north side," she said.

While the activity is still several days away, the weather patterns are showing there will be more storm activity next week, according to Freeze.

The FOX Forecast Center says that while the exact details are still unknown, the first storm system could arrive in the region on Monday and Tuesday, with the second storm impacting the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Since these storm systems haven’t developed yet, the forecast could change. However, the FOX Forecast Center said it was confident in the potential for heavy rain and the risk of some severe weather in parts of the South.

On the north side of the system, impactful snow is more likely with the second system, which would impact the central U.S. on Wednesday.

But the timing could move up or back as more data is received over the next few days.

Download the free FOX Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.