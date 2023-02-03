What's the average Super Bowl weather in Glendale, Arizona?

All eyes are on the weather, as Super Bowl LVII is less than a week away. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at 4:30 p.m. MST on February 12.

NFL fans in attendance can expect pleasant weather with forecast highs in the low-70s with sunny skies.

Average Super Bowl weather in the Phoenix area

The Phoenix area has hosted several Super Bowls in years past, and none have fared as warm as Sunday's plans to be.

Before 2023, Glendale hosted two Super Bowls, one in 2015 and the other in 2008.

In 2015, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks saw a kickoff temperature of 66 degrees.

In 2008, the Patriots and the New York Giants faced off when the temperature was slightly cooler, just 61 degrees.

Before State Farm Stadium was built, Super Bowl XXX was held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe in 1996. The temperature when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers was 68 degrees – ideal conditions for athletes. Overall, the average temperature is 65 degrees for Super Bowl games held in Arizona.

The New England Patriots are the only team that has played in multiple Super Bowls in Arizona. They lost to the Giants in 2008 but beat the Seahawks in 2015.

And even though January is typically one of the wetter months of the year for Arizona, major rainfall does not usually find its way to the desert.

"Less than 1 inch of rain falls on average in January where the Super Bowl is held," FOX Weather Senior Meteorologist Greg Diamond said.

"Clear and dry conditions have been in place during the three Super Bowls in Arizona. The weather was so nice in 2015 that they opened the roof," Diamond added.

The retractable roof at State Farm Stadium also protects fans and players from being soaked or overheating.

"The stadium also has a retractable roof than can seal off the facility and allow air conditioning to comfort more than 63,000 fans," FOX Weather Senior Digital Content Producer Heather Brinkmann said.