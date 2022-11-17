The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southern soaker to bring days of rain this week

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, and there are only 26 days left in the year.

Southern soaker poses multiday flash flood threat from eastern Oklahoma to Tennessee to Kentucky

Several rounds of rain are forecast in the South this week, and those could lead to a multiday threat of flash flooding in some places. The FOX Forecast Center is expecting as much as 5 inches of rain by Friday in a swath that stretches from eastern Oklahoma to Tennessee and Kentucky. Northern sections of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia are also included in that swath.

Snow blankets parts of West after weekend storm system

Parts of the parched West have seen beneficial rain and snow over the last several days, but for some, it could be too much of a good thing. According to the FOX Forecast Center, as much as 5 inches of rain has already fallen in the Bay Area of California, and as much as 4 feet of snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada. Another inch of rain is possible in the lower elevations of Northern and Central California through Monday, while another foot of snow is expected in the higher elevations.

Volcanic eruption threatens major highway in Hawaii

Officials said they may have to close down one of the main highways that connects two major cities on the Big Island of Hawaii because of the volcanic eruption that started last week. As of Sunday, lava was about 2 miles away from Hawaii Route 200, which sits in the boundary region that separates Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea and connects Hilo and Kona.

Orion setting its sights on home

The Artemis 1 mission is in its final days. The Orion spacecraft, which NASA plans to use to send astronauts back to the moon, is headed home to Earth after setting a new distance record for a human-rated spacecraft. Monday, Orion will pass over the nearside of the moon and get some great views of the Apollo-era landing sites before another engine burn that will send the spaceship back home.

Earliest sunsets of the year are happening

If it feels like you've been turning on the lights earlier over the past few days, you're not imagining things. The earliest sunsets of the year are taking place across the U.S., which don't always coincide with the solstice as we've always been taught. It has to do not only with the non-circular orbit of Earth around the sun but also with the shape of the Earth itself. We've got an explanation in this handy-dandy article.

More Americans base living decisions on extreme weather

It's been a disastrous year for some Americans who have been walloped by hurricanes and tornadoes. Others have had their homes flooded or even washed away. This leads to billions in losses, and has prompted some people find a new place to live. It's a phenomenon known as "climate migration," and it's becoming more prevalent.



"People move for a lot of different reasons. They move because of better job opportunities. They move better schools, be closer to family," said Jesse Keenan, professor of sustainable real estate at Tulane University. "We now know that climate and extreme weather are one of these many factors that are shaping where people live and how they want to invest in future communities."

