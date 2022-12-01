Lunar departure: NASA's Orion spacecraft begins journey back to Earth

As Orion began its closest approach to the moon yet, NASA shared live views of the moon and Earth as seen from the Artemis I spacecraft.
The final leg of the Artemis 1 test flight is now underway after the Orion spacecraft fired up its engines, beginning the journey from the moon back to Earth.
NASA is in the home stretch of its 25.5-day Artemis 1 mission, the first end-to-end test of the Orion and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.
NASA plans to use Orion and the SLS rocket to send astronauts back to the moon under the Artemis III mission in 2025. If this first test flight is successful, two astronauts will launch on the Artemis II flight around the moon in 2024.
Early on in its test flight, Orion flew by the far side of the moon, sending back detailed images of craters on the lunar surface. More than halfway into its mission, Orion has flown nearly 270,000 miles from Earth, a new record for a spacecraft designed to carry humans.
Orion will need to complete a series of engine burns to get back to Earth. The first happened Thursday evening, setting the spacecraft up to begin its flight home.
On flight day 13, Orion continues to distance itself from Earth and the Moon, looking back on our home planet and lunar neighbor as the Moon prepares to eclipse the Earth as seen from Orion.
On flight day 12 of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission, a camera on the tip of one of Orion's solar arrays captured the Moon as Orion travels in distant retrograde orbit around the moon. (Image: NASA)
On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, Orion's optical navigation camera captured black-and-white images of craters on the Moon below. Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew. (Image: NASA)
A portion of the far side of the moon looms large just beyond the Orion spacecraft in this image taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission by a camera on the tip of one of Orion s solar arrays The spacecraft entered the lunar sphere of influence Sunday, Nov. 20 making the Moon instead of Earth the main gravitational force acting on the spacecraft. On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 it came within 80 miles of the lunar surface the closest approach of the uncrewed Artemis I mission before moving into a distant retrograde orbit around the moon. (Image: NASA)
A view of the Orion solar arrays and the moon during the Artemis 1 mission on Nov. 22, 2022. (Image: NASA)
NASA's Orion spacecraft takes a "selfie" with the moon on Nov. 21, 2022 during the Artemis 1 test flight. (Image: NASA)
The moon as seen by NASA's Orion spacecraft on approach for a lunar flyby on Nov. 21, 2022 during the Artemis 1 test flight. (Image: NASA)
The tiny blue dot of Earth in the blackness of space as seen by NASA's Orion spacecraft on Nov. 21, 2022. (Image: NASA)
The view of Earth (bottom center) and the moon (upper right) as seen from NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft about 2,000 miles from the lunar surface on November 21, 2022. (Image: NASA)
Engineers activated the Callisto payload, Lockheed Martin's technology demonstration in collaboration with Amazon and Cisco on the Orion spacecraft. Callisto will test voice-activated and video technology that may assist future astronauts on deep space missions. (Image: NASA)
NASA's manikin named Campos seen inside the Orion spacecraft wearing the same suit NASA astronauts will wear on the journey to the moon. Orion launched on the SLS rocket at 1:47 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022. (Image: NASA)
The view of Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft from about 60,000 miles away as it begins the journey to the moon. (Image: NASA)
NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
(NASA)
NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Orion conducted a 45-second distant retrograde orbit (DRO) departure burn on Thursday around 4:53 p.m. EST.
"That basically takes us out of the distant retrograde orbit and brings us on a close trajectory to the moon," NASA Deputy Chief Flight Director Zeb Scoville said ahead of the milestone.
According to NASA, the burn was "nominal," and Orion is now set up for the second burn needed to return to Earth.
On Dec. 5, the spacecraft will swing by the moon and complete the most crucial maneuver of the journey home: the return power flyby (RPF) burn. Depending on the weather at the splashdown sites in the Pacific Ocean, mission control can modify this burn slightly to land where the forecast is more favorable.
"We're going to be looking at what the weather systems are like off of the coast. And there is some variability that we can have on different trajectory lines. Basically by how much we dip down will affect how much we approach from the south or more from the west," Scoville explained. "So we can target different approach factors into the coast to pick the best weather and timing."
However, the small modifications made through a series of correction trajectory burns will change the return by hours, not days.
On its last moon flyby, the side of the moon that faces Earth will be lit up, providing an opportunity to see some of the Apollo landing sites. At that point, Orion will be about 6,000 miles above the moon.
The final test: Surviving the return to Earth
Artemis 1 mission timeline from launch to landing. (Image: NASA)
One of Orion's final and most critical tests will be how its heat shield withstands the 5,000-degree Fahrenheit temperatures as it blasts back through Earth's atmosphere.
There are two expected communication blackouts during reentry due to plasma heating the spacecraft.
At about 24,000 feet, three small drogue parachutes will deploy from Orion, followed by the main parachute at 6,800 feet. Eleven parachutes deploy, slowing Orion from 350 mph to about 20 mph for landing. At 1,500 feet, Orion will roll to hit the waves at the proper angle.
Orion will splash down off the coast of San Diego, California, on Dec. 11 around 11 a.m., where U.S. Navy recovery teams will be waiting.
It's still too early to be sure what the forecast around the splashdown zone will be, but conversations around the weather off the coast of San Diego also began this week, according to Artemis 1 mission manager Mike Sarafin.
NASA will be looking for calm seas, minimal wind and a low chance of precipitation for a safe recovery of the Orion capsule.