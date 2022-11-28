Watch: NASA's Orion spacecraft views an eclipse of the moon and Earth

As Orion reached its farthest distance from Earth since its journey began, NASA continues to share spectacular live pictures from the spacecraft – including Monday’s view of an eclipse.

Cameras on Orion are sending back live views from the spacecraft in a distant retrograde orbit of the moon.

During NASA’s livestream from Orion on Monday afternoon, all earthlings watching viewed an eclipse of the moon and the Earth.

"Orion continues to distance itself from Earth and the moon, looking back on our home planet and lunar neighbor as the two begin to eclipse in this video," NASA said.

An eclipse occurs when a planet or a moon moves into the shadow of another moon or planet.

The Artemis 1 mission surpassed the Apollo 13 mission distance record on Saturday when the spacecraft reached 248,655 miles from Earth.

The uncrewed Orion spacecraft and its manikin passengers launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on November 19.

Nearly 13 days into the Artemis 1 mission, Orion had flown nearly 270,000 miles from Earth, a new record for a spacecraft designed to carry humans.