The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Snow, rain brings messy start to 2025 before frigid air arrives

It's Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, and New Year's Eve!

Times Square revelers face soggy start to 2025

Millions of people from coast to coast are facing the possibility of rain and snow, which could lead to a messy start to 2025.

The FOX Forecast Center says a system moving across the U.S. will bring snow to the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, while cold rain will drench Chicago before impacting the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City.

Blast of arctic air to invade US as 2025 begins

Winter's grip will return to half of the U.S. this week as a rush of arctic air descends, plunging temperatures from well above average to nearly 30 degrees below average for some.

"We're talking about a big, big cool down, to say the least, especially for places up and down the East Coast as we head into really the first few weeks of January," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

Feet of snow expected in Great Lakes region as US rings in 2025

Parts of the Great Lakes region can expect to see several feet of snow to start the new year.

Many communities along Lakes Erie and Ontario are under Winter Storm Watches from Wednesday through the end of the week. Much of western and northern New York could see anywhere from 3 inches to 3 feet of snow as frigid air begins to make its way in from Canada.

Watch: Mississippi city mourns teen killed when tree crashed into home during severe weather

Several people were killed when tornadoes and severe weather tore across the South over the weekend, impacting communities from Texas to North Carolina.

One of those losses was TyKeria Rogers, an 18-year-old from Natchez , Mississippi. Rogers died when a tree fell onto her home Saturday during the severe weather outbreak.

