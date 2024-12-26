Times Square revelers could face hours of soggy wait for 2025 as America celebrates the new year

Many Americans will ring in the New Year with umbrellas and ponchos as a rain event is expected to drench much of the East and Northwest coasts.

An early look from the FOX Forecast Center shows a storm system moving into the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The weather forecast for New Year's Eve.

This means that major cities, such as New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will likely see rainy weather as the clock approaches midnight.

For the million or so people who will pack Times Square for the traditional ball drop to ring in 2025, plan on rain at times with temperatures in the 40s.

Temperatures will be chilly for most in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, where a storm system might produce snow. So those who may have missed out on a white Christmas could see some powder on New Year’s Eve.

The Pacific Northwest will also see precipitation on New Year’s Eve as a parade of atmospheric river-type storms continues. Expect periods of rain in the lowlands and more snows in the mountains.

In contrast, dry conditions will be found in the Southwest, Southern Plains and the Deep South, along with Alaska and Hawaii.

