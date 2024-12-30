'Too much to take': Mississippi city mourns teen killed when tree crushed home during weekend storms

NATCHEZ, Miss.– At least four people died as tornadoes and storms tore across the South over the weekend, impacting communities from Texas to North Carolina.

One of those losses was TyKeria Rogers, an 18-year-old from Natchez, Mississippi. Rogers died when a tree fell onto her home Saturday during the severe weather outbreak.

"This has been a very sad weekend for our city," Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson told FOX Weather on Monday. "TyKeria was a bright, wonderful ray of sunshine."

Gibson said Rogers was the captain of the cheerleading squad at Natchez High School and the oldest of three children.

The mayor said the Natchez community has rallied support for Rogers' family in the days since her death.

"Our first responders worked against hope, through mangled tree limbs, debris from this home in hopes of finding TyKeria," Gibson said.

There were other people trapped in the home when the tree fell. Gibson said they all survived.

"We're very grateful that there was not more injury or loss of life, but this one is just really about too much to take," Gibson said.

Gibson said the storms moved in very quickly Saturday.

"It really was just a matter of minutes that the winds were at such a high rate," he said.

Two other people were injured in Natchez, and Gibson said they're recovering.

According to Gibson, it has not yet been determined if a tornado came through Natchez, but it seems more likely that straight-line winds caused the damage.

"We are an old city, with a lot of old trees," he said.

Cities neighboring Natchez were also impacted by tornadoes and severe weather. In Meadville, just one county over from Natchez, a tornado destroyed a Baptist church.

Gibson said as long as he's been in Natchez, nothing like this has happened in the city.

"We ask for everyone's prayers, not only for TyKeria's family but for all of her friends and for even these first responders," Gibson said. "We've all been affected by this tragic loss."