Former President Jimmy Carter to be buried at national park named in his honor

PLAINS, Ga. – Former President Jimmy Carter will be buried alongside his wife in their family plot at a national historical park named for him, which includes his boyhood home and former campaign office.

America's 39th president died Sunday at 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia. His death comes just over a year after that of his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.

The National Park Service announced Carter would be buried next to Rosalynn Carter in the family plot at Jimmy Carter Historical National Park.

Congress authorized Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in 1987 to preserve Carter's legacy and story in Plains. The park includes the Carter residence, his boyhood farm and home, high school and the railroad depot that served as the headquarters for his 1976 presidential campaign.

Before the Carters' passing, the park was one of the few places where visitors could see a former presidential couple walking home or be greeted by them during a visit. According to the NPS, it's the only other national park historical site besides the White House that includes an active presidential home.

In a statement, Jimmy Carter National Historical Park Superintendent Jill Stuckey, a longtime friend of the Carters, reflected on the former president's legacy at the NPS and in Plains.

"Here in Plains, he was an enthusiastic supporter of the park that tells his and Mrs. Carter’s story, actively participating in park programs and even welcoming visitors when his schedule allowed," Stuckey said. "I and my staff mourn his passing, but we will always find joy in sharing how President Carter made the world a better place through his activism, empathy and kindness."

Under his presidency, Carter doubled the size of the National Park System through the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.

Some areas of the park will be closed as the National Park Service prepares for Carter's burial.