The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening cold temperatures move in after major winter storm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, and there are only 10 days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today’s weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Christmas week blizzard could snarl travelers in life-threatening conditions

A dangerous blizzard could become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes later this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from the central and northern Plains eastward to the Midwest, Great Lakes and parts of the interior Northeast.

Things to know:

Potentially deadly wind chills expected this Christmas holiday week

Temperatures are expected to drop well below zero and wind chills will reach between minus 50 and minus 60 degrees in some spots by the end of the week.

This is happening as a bitter blast of arctic air is charging its way across the northern Rockies, central and northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

Things to know:

Flying out of town for the Christmas holiday? You may want to leave now to avoid cancelations, delays at the airport

With the major winter storm bearing down on millions of Americans and life-threatening, bone-chilling temperatures expected to follow – the timing couldn’t be worse.

We’re deep into the busy Christmas holiday travel season, and if you’re looking to catch a flight out of town for the holiday, you’ll want to leave as soon as possible.

Things to know:

Near-blizzard conditions reported in – Hawaii?

The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm . Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island.

Things to know:

Bonus Reads: