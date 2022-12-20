The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening cold temperatures move in after major winter storm
Start your day with the latest weather news – Christmas week blizzard, life-threatening cold temperatures and a holiday travel warning.
Christmas week blizzard could snarl travelers in life-threatening conditions
A dangerous blizzard could become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes later this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.
Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from the central and northern Plains eastward to the Midwest, Great Lakes and parts of the interior Northeast.
Things to know:
- What makes a blizzard different from an ordinary snowstorm?
- What you should know about blowing, drifting snow
- Here's why ‘Blizzard Alley’ is in the northern Plains
Potentially deadly wind chills expected this Christmas holiday week
Temperatures are expected to drop well below zero and wind chills will reach between minus 50 and minus 60 degrees in some spots by the end of the week.
This is happening as a bitter blast of arctic air is charging its way across the northern Rockies, central and northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.
Things to know:
- Here's how long it'll take you to get frostbite as wind chills dip below zero
- Can cold weather make you sick?
- 4 winter weather myths debunked to keep your pet safe
Flying out of town for the Christmas holiday? You may want to leave now to avoid cancelations, delays at the airport
With the major winter storm bearing down on millions of Americans and life-threatening, bone-chilling temperatures expected to follow – the timing couldn’t be worse.
We’re deep into the busy Christmas holiday travel season, and if you’re looking to catch a flight out of town for the holiday, you’ll want to leave as soon as possible.
Things to know:
- 113 million Americans expected to travel this holiday season as major winter storm looms
- Naughty and nice airports for holiday travel: What list is your airport on?
- Traveling this winter? Here's what to keep in your car in case you get stuck
Near-blizzard conditions reported in – Hawaii?
The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm. Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island.
Things to know:
- Watch: Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
- Dozens injured when Hawaiian Airlines flight encounters severe turbulence
- Heartbreaking photos show whale migrated 3,000 miles despite broken spine
