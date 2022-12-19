Search

Hawaii pummeled with near-blizzard conditions just a week after Mauna Loa’s eruption simmers

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for parts of Hawaii's Big Island, including Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, for snow and strong winds until Tuesday morning.

By Heather Brinkmann
Snow and ice are seen covering the University of Hawaii's Mauna Kea camera Monday afternoon.  00:25

Snow and near-blizzard conditions on Hawaii's Big Island

Snow and ice are seen covering the University of Hawaii's Mauna Kea camera Monday afternoon. 

The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm. Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island. 

The National Weather Service issued the alert for heavy and blowing snow on Monday, with the Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 a.m. HST on Tuesday.

Winter Weather Alerts for Hawaii

Up to 8 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 100 mph are possible on Big Island Summits above 10,500 feet.

Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, sits at 13,680 feet above sea level, and Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano, is just over 13,800 feet. Both are expected to see near-blizzard conditions.

A view Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, from a Mauna Kea camera looking east. 

Early on Monday afternoon, snow and ice covered the Mauna Kea camera. 

Current image looking at south sky and Mauna Loa mountain. Camera is located in the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory's Submillimeter Array on Mauna Kea

Snow atop those mountains isn't rare, though blizzard conditions only happen every several years on average.

The snow is often due to a Kona low, which is when southwest winds bring moisture-filled air over the leeward or "Kona" side of the mountains, creating ample precipitation.

    A snow-capped Mauna Loa on Hawaii on Dec. 7, 2021 as seen by  Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8. (NASA)

    A snow-capped Mauna Kea on Hawaii on Dec. 7, 2021 as seen by  Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8. (NASA)

    Mauna Loa, Hawai, true colour satellite image. Mauna Loa (4170m), one of the tallest mountains in the world, is located on the Big Island of Hawai. Composite image dated 2000-2001 using LANDSAT data. Print size 30 x 30 cm., Mauna Loa Volcano, Hawai, Usa, True Colour Satellite Image (Photo by Planet Observer/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Mauna Loa volcano began erupting on November 27 and stopped on December 13. This is the first time Mauna Loa has actively erupted since 1984, making it the 33rd eruption since 1843.

The world’s largest active shield volcano and has been erupting for around a week and shows no signs of slowing down. 01:28

Watch: Mauna Loa erupt in Hawaii

The world’s largest active shield volcano and has been erupting for around a week and shows no signs of slowing down.

