Thousands without power after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California early Tuesday

FERNDALE, Calif. – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, with more than 70,000 power outages reported near the epicenter.

The earthquake was centered about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale at 2:34 a.m. PST. Humboldt County officials said widespread damage to roads and homes had been reported throughout the county.

"It was pretty violent," Ferndale resident Caroline Titus said. "Very aware that it was a north-south shaking. Went on for quite a bit … it was definitely one to get your attention."

More than three dozen aftershocks have been reported, including a magnitude 4.6 quake about five minutes after the initial temblor. The U.S. Geological Survey noted the chance of more aftershocks within the next week is high. The agency said there is a 96% chance of magnitude 3 and above aftershocks through Dec. 27, and it is most likely that up to 68 of these will occur.

According to PowerOutage. US, some 71,000 people were without power as of 6 a.m. PST in Humboldt County, California, where the earthquake was centered.

There is no tsunami threat associated with this quake, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services said.

State Sen. Mike McGuire said the Fernbridge on State Route 211, connecting Ferndale near Loleta, will be closed for further inspection out of an abundance of caution after cracks were reported. Assessment of state highway infrastructure will continue through the morning by CalTrans.

California is no stranger to earthquakes. Ironically, a magnitude 6.2 quake happened one year ago today near the same location in Humboldt County where shockwaves were sent around the county, causing minor rockslides and broken windows.