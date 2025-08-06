Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southeast coast monitored for tropical development as downpours persist

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Hunters set to investigate area off Southeast coast for possible tropical development

Tropical Storm Dexter is gaining strength as it continues to move away from the U.S., but the National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor an area of disturbed weather off the Southeast coast and in the central Atlantic Ocean that could develop into tropical depressions later this week or this weekend.

And on Wednesday, Hurricane Hunters are set to fly to the area off the Southeast coast to investigate the region for possible tropical development.

Regardless of tropical development with the disturbance near the Southeast coast, the region continues to face the threat of flash flooding as daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms will persist through the weekend, with some areas potentially receiving double-digit rainfall totals.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Wildfire smoke to ease after choking northern US but occasional hazards remain

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada has polluted skies and reduced air quality across large portions of the Midwest and Northeast in recent days, but forecasters expect conditions to begin improving on Wednesday as shifting winds help disperse the haze for millions along the Eastern Seaboard.

Most air quality alerts, particularly along the Interstate 95 corridor, are expected to be lifted by Wednesday night, as a noticeable shift in weather patterns brings in a southerly and onshore flow across the region.

More earthquakes shake Southern California after pair of quakes rattle nation's most populous metros

Three earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 3.7 shook portions of Southern California early Wednesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, shaking was reported across portions of Southern California, including Riverside and San Bernardino .

These earthquakes come after another magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Rialto, California, area late Tuesday afternoon, and a magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook the New York City area.

Watch this: Drone video shows birds-eye view of Hawaii wildfire that shut down Maui highway

Large clouds of smoke arose from flames in Maui County, Hawaii , after a brush fire broke out in the area on Monday.

Drone footage shows the dry landscape turned into charred brush and debris due to the quick spread of the flames.

