Tropical Storm Henriette forecast to pass northeast of Hawaii bringing another round of high surf

Tropical Storm Henriette continues to churn across the eastern Pacific Ocean this week and is forecast to bring tropical moisture and significant waves as it passes northeast of the Hawaiian Islands.

Henriette formed on Monday and currently has sustained winds of up to 50 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Little change in strength is expected during the next few days, followed by gradual weakening toward the end of the week while the cyclone passes to the east-northeast of the Hawaiian Islands," the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Henriette cone.

(FOX Weather)



All south-facing shores of Hawaii are currently under a High Surf Advisory through Tuesday evening due to the leftovers of Tropical Storm Gil. Those tropical remnants are forecast to pass north of the islands on Wednesday and Thursday.

Henriette is following a similar path, moving west and passing northeast of the islands on Sunday and Monday.

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, Henriette is forecast to produce hybrid sea breeze and trade winds. After the current swell from Gil, another swell will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, picking up south-facing surf.