Pair of quakes rattle nation's most populous metro areas on same day



LOS ANGELES -- Earthquakes rattled the nation's two largest metropolitan areas Tuesday, sending a jolt across population centers of tens of millions, but thankfully didn't cause any impacts.

The New York City area was up first, as residents there and New Jersey in the Northeast were rattled by a magnitude 2.7 earthquake just after noon ET.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered about 1.2 miles southwest of Hillsdale, New Jersey. The USGS said residents in several communities, including New York City, reported feeling the shaking.

Then, Tuesday evening, it was the West Coast's turn to get a light shake of their own. A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit just a few miles northwest of Rialto, California around 4:54 p.m. PT. Rialto is about 48 miles east of Los Angeles.

Neither quake was strong enough to cause any impacts besides perhaps startling residents.

For the New York City area, it was the second quake to rattle the area in the past few days. A 3.0 quake hit on Saturday and was also felt by many.

For Rialto, it appears to be one of a handful of aftershocks of the 4.3 quake that hit the same general area on Thursday.