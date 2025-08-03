Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles New Jersey with shaking reported throughout tri-state area

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. – Residents in New Jersey and New York were rattled by a magnitude 3.0 earthquake on Saturday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake struck at 10:18 p.m. ET near Hasbrouk Heights, New Jersey, as a result of faulting at shallow depths in the crust.

Latest magnitude tracker on the earthquake.

"Although this event did not occur near a plate boundary, such ‘intraplate’ earthquakes can and do occur," the USGS said. "While this earthquake is relatively small globally, earthquakes of this magnitude are commonly widely felt in the eastern United States because of efficient seismic wave propagation in the region."

So far, the USGS says residents in New Jersey and New York reported feeling the shaking.

There are no reports of any damage, injuries or deaths from this earthquake.

Shake map for the New Jersey earthquake.

In April 2024, the strongest earthquake to hit New Jersey in 240 years sent shockwaves throughout much of the Northeast , with nearly 180,000 reports of shaking felt across New York City and stretching from Maryland to Maine.

No other information was immediately available.

