Strongest New Jersey quake in 140 years felt across New York City, Northeast on Friday

LEBANON, N.J. – A moderate earthquake struck New Jersey Friday morning, with reports of shaking felt across New York City and much of the Northeast.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake about 8 miles northeast of Bridgewater, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m. EDT. The earthquake was the strongest to hit New Jersey since 1884, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Buildings throughout New York City are being inspected for structural integrity and damage. Thankfully, so far there are no reports of damage or injuries.

Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport were at a ground stop shortly after the earthquake, and flights were held until the runways could be inspected for damage.

(FOX Weather)



Holland Tunnel traffic was also temporarily halted for inspection, as the NJ Transit rail service was subject to 20-minute delays due to bridge inspections.

In Muttontown, Long Island, the quake was felt by high school student Bridget Bardong.

"Stackable dryer was moving, and I thought it was coming down," she recalled as water spilled out of her cup while working on an art project.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy activated the State Emergency Operations Center and asked that the public only call 911 in an actual emergency.

Shaking was reported throughout New York City and across New Jersey.

(FOX Weather)



Sources from the office of New York City Mayor Eric said there are no current reports of significant impacts, and officials are still assessing the situation.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro actively monitored the situation and contacted counties about possible damage.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.