Tropical Storm Dexter forms off US East Coast in Atlantic Ocean

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Tropical Storm Dexter formed off the U.S. East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that maximum sustained winds within Tropical Storm Dexter reached 45 mph, officially designating it as a tropical storm.

This graphic provides information on Tropical Storm Dexter.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Dexter is currently located about 255 miles to the northwest of Bermuda and is moving off to the east-northeast near 12 mph.

The NHC said a faster east-northeast or northeast motion is expected to continue through early Tuesday before it begins to slow down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Dexter.

Dexter is forecast to move away from the U.S. coast and stay to the north of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Dexter could strengthen a bit over the next few days before becoming post-tropical by Wednesday.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.