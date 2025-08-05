Man dies after car crashes into moose in Alaska national park

DENALI PARK, Alaska – A man died, and a woman was injured after their vehicle struck a moose in south-central Alaska's Denali National Park last week.

The incident occurred early Friday morning at 1 o'clock local time, just south of the entrance to Denali Park Road, which serves as the gateway to the national park.

The 24-year-old driver and passenger were heading north when they collided with the moose.

The National Park Service said the man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

They noted that the two were citizens of Bulgaria and North Macedonia. The NPS is working with the Bulgarian Embassy to notify the next of kin.

The NPS reminds the public that moose and other large animals along Alaska’s roads are often active during the night and at dawn and dusk. During those times, the animals can be difficult to spot.

Drivers are asked to follow these guidelines:

Slow down, particularly during low-light conditions.

Remain vigilant and keep a look out for animals near the road.

Turn on your high beam headlights to increase visibility when possible.

Wear seatbelts and avoid distractions while driving.

Standing between 5 and 6 and a half feet at the shoulder, moose are the largest member of the deer family, according to the NPS. The agency added that male moose can weigh 900-1,400 pounds, and female moose can weigh 700-1,100 pounds.