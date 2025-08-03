Search
2 other areas to watch in Atlantic for tropical development join Invest 95L

Invest 95L is likely to become Tropical Storm Dexter in the Atlantic off the Southeast coast this week. The National Hurricane Center is also tracking two other areas for potential development. Either way, the Southeast is in for a wet week ahead.

Invest 95L off the U.S. East Coast is continuing to become better organized, and the National Hurricane Center now says it will likely become Tropical Storm Dexter by Monday. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar has the latest forecast on Aug. 3, 2025.

Tropical Storm Dexter is likely to form well east of North Carolina in the Atlantic early this week, creating a soggy stretch for the Southeast, just as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also tracking two other areas to watch for development.

Invest 95L is located a few hundred miles off the coast of North Carolina and is currently producing showers and thunderstorms. The term "invest" is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify a system that forecasters are investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

According to the latest update from the NHC, "environmental conditions are conducive for this system to acquire additional tropical characteristics, and a tropical storm is likely to form by Monday well east of the North Carolina coast." There is a high chance of a tropical system forming in the next two days. 

Invest 95L is expected to become Tropical Storm Dexter.
(FOX Weather)

 

If this system develops and has maximum sustained winds of at least 40 mph, it will become Tropical Storm Dexter. Regardless of development, Invest 95L or future Dexter will contribute to days of wet weather across the Southeast, where flood alerts are in place early this week. 

Meanwhile, in the central tropical Atlantic, the NHC is also tracking a tropical wave expected to move off the western coast of Africa late Monday. Some gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form late this week. There is a medium chance of development in the next week, according to the NHC.

Area to watch in the tropical Atlantic.
(FOX Weather)

 

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said this area to watch will likely take its time developing across the Atlantic and won't be a concern for about a week. 

Finally, the NHC is also tracking an area off the southeastern U.S., which could form into an area of low pressure in a few days. Some gradual development of this system is possible by midweek. As of the latest forecast, it has a low chance of developing in the next seven days.

Area to watch off the southeastern U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 
