More earthquakes shake Southern California after pair of quakes rattle nation's most populous metros

LOS ANGELES – Three earthquakes shook portions of Southern California early Wednesday morning.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, was reported about 3 miles to the southeast of Ontario just after 1 a.m. local time at a depth of about 4 miles.

The second quake, also a magnitude 3.5 earthquake, also struck just a few miles to the southeast of Ontario a little over 10 minutes later.

A third earthquake was reported about an hour later. The magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported a few miles north of Lytle Creek at a depth of about 6.5 miles.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, shaking was reported across portions of Southern California, including Riverside and San Bernardino.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

PAIR OF QUAKES RATTLE NATION'S MOST POPULOUS METRO AREAS ON SAME DAY

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

These earthquakes come after another magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Rialto, California, area late Tuesday afternoon.

And in New Jersey, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was felt across the New York City area just after noon on Tuesday.

New Jersey also experienced a magnitude 3.0 earthquake last weekend that was felt across the region.