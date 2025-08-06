Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

More earthquakes shake Southern California after pair of quakes rattle nation's most populous metros

These earthquakes come after another magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Rialto, California, area late Tuesday afternoon, and a magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook the New York City area.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

LOS ANGELES Three earthquakes shook portions of Southern California early Wednesday morning.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows information on two earthquakes that shook portions of Southern California early Wednesday morning.

This graphic shows information on two earthquakes that shook portions of Southern California early Wednesday morning.

(FOX Weather)

The first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, was reported about 3 miles to the southeast of Ontario just after 1 a.m. local time at a depth of about 4 miles.

The second quake, also a magnitude 3.5 earthquake, also struck just a few miles to the southeast of Ontario a little over 10 minutes later.

A third earthquake was reported about an hour later. The magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported a few miles north of Lytle Creek at a depth of about 6.5 miles.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, shaking was reported across portions of Southern California, including Riverside and San Bernardino.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

PAIR OF QUAKES RATTLE NATION'S MOST POPULOUS METRO AREAS ON SAME DAY

  • This graphic shows the earthquake shake intensity in the New York City area on Aug. 5, 2025.
    Image 1 of 2

    This graphic shows the earthquake shake intensity in the New York City area on Aug. 5, 2025. (FOX Weather)

  • This graphic shows information on an earthquake near Rialto, California, on Aug. 5, 2025.
    Image 2 of 2

    This graphic shows information on an earthquake near Rialto, California, on Aug. 5, 2025. (FOX Weather)

These earthquakes come after another magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Rialto, California, area late Tuesday afternoon.

And in New Jersey, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was felt across the New York City area just after noon on Tuesday.

New Jersey also experienced a magnitude 3.0 earthquake last weekend that was felt across the region.

Tags
Loading...