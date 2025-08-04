Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atlantic awakens with Tropical Storm Dexter, 2 other areas to watch

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Dexter forms off US East Coast in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Dexter formed off the U.S. East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday night. As of Monday morning, Dexter was located just over 250 miles northwest of Bermuda and was moving east-northeastward at about 12 mph.

Dexter is forecast to move away from the U.S. coast and stay to the north of Bermuda. While it could strengthen a bit over the next couple of days, Dexter is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Wednesday as it encounters increasing wind shear.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Dexter.

(FOX Weather)



2 other areas to watch in Atlantic for tropical development join Tropical Storm Dexter

As Tropical Storm Dexter moves away from the U.S. East Coast, the National Hurricane Center is also tracking two areas to watch for tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean.

One area is located off the southeastern U.S. coast and has a low chance of development over the next seven days. The other area is a tropical wave moving off Africa and into the tropical Atlantic later Monday, which has a 50-50 chance of developing into at least a tropical depression late this week between Africa and the Caribbean islands.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Deadly flooding strikes Alabama as dayslong tropical downpour threat continues across Southeast

Millions of people across the Southeast are being told to prepare for possible flooding as the region faces a dayslong tropical downpour threat thanks to a stalled-out cold front that led to the development of Tropical Storm Dexter off the U.S. East Coast.

This comes as Alabama faced deadly flooding on Sunday. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office , one person was killed and others needed to be rescued after floodwaters rushed over roads and washed away vehicles.

Watch this: Cute sun bear lounges in hammock while wearing tiny lid for hat

The summer heat can be excruciating for most, but one bear in Oakland , California, is demonstrating how to relax during the hot season.

Bulan the sun bear was seen lounging out in a hammock at the Oakland Zoo in California last week. A visitor at the zoo captured the moment Bulan was using a lid for a hat as she relaxed with her feet kicked up in the air.

