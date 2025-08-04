Deadly flooding slams Southeast as region faces dayslong tropical downpour threat

Millions of people across the Southeast are being told to prepare for possible flooding as the region faces a dayslong tropical downpour threat thanks to a stalled-out cold front that led to the development of Tropical Storm Dexter off the U.S. East Coast.

This comes as Alabama faced deadly flooding on Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed and others needed to be rescued after floodwaters rushed over roads and washed away vehicles.

The Turkey Heaven Volunteer Fire Department said emergency crews were dispatched twice in the span of about two hours to help those who attempted to cross water-covered roads.

The fire department said the first rescue operation took place around 4:44 a.m. local time after a vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters on County Road 10 near County Road 635.

One person was in that vehicle, and they were successfully rescued.

The second incident took place around 6:20 a.m. local time after a vehicle attempted to navigate a flooded roadway in the 3000 block of County Road 41.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Officials said there were two people inside that vehicle at the time. One was rescued without major injuries, but the second person wasn’t located until a short time later.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs.

"These incidents serve as a sobering reminder of just how powerful floodwaters can be," Fire Chief Patrick Nolen said in a statement. "The safety of our community is our top priority, and while we’re grateful that we were able to safely rescue the individuals involved, we urge everyone to take Flood Warnings seriously."

HOW HEAVY IS IT REALLY GOING TO RAIN?

Flood threat grows in Southeast due to tropical downpours unrelated to Tropical Storm Dexter

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Southeast through Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The same stalled cold front that helped lead to the development of Tropical Storm Dexter off the mid-Atlantic coast is also bringing a separate flood threat to the Southeast through this week, possibly into the weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center said that while Tropical Storm Dexter remains offshore and won’t pose a direct threat to the U.S., much of Florida, Alabama and Georgia are facing several days of heavy rain and flash flooding.

WHY IT RAINED WHEN YOUR WEATHER APP SAID THERE WAS ONLY A 20% CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in the Southeast through Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The main driver for the threat is due to the stalled-out front draped across the region with no clear path to move out of the area. The FOX Forecast Center said that the front will act as a trigger for rounds of tropical downpours, and wherever the front lingers will likely determine where the worst flooding will occur.

A broad area of low-level spin has developed higher in the atmosphere and is expected to linger around the front. That spin is helping to funnel deep tropical moisture northward into the Southeast, creating a moisture-rich environment.

And because of that spin, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) highlighted an area off the Southeast coast for possible tropical development this week.

WHY CRUISE CONTROL IS BAD DURING HEAVY RAINFALL

This graphic shows the flood alerts in effect in the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



The chances of development at this point are low, but that could change if conditions become more favorable.

Regardless of tropical development, major cities in the Southeast like Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, will need to be on alert for urban flooding.

The flash flood hotspot is shaping up in central Georgia, including areas near Macon and Albany, where rainfall totals could exceed 5-8 inches by Thursday.